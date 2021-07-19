Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Buyani murder case cracked with arrest of three

Accused had killed the victim, who was from a well-to-do family, with an intention to rob him; police have recovered some money, a gold ring, a licensed .32 bore revolver, six bullets and a dummy weapon from Khatra Canal Bridge, where the accused had buried it.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The accused in police custody of Doraha in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The Doraha police have cracked the murder case of a 70-year-old man of Buyani village with the arrest of three persons.

According to the police, the accused had executed the crime with an intention of robbing the victim, Harjinder Singh. The trio was identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Rimpi of Buyani village, the main conspirator, Jatinder Singh of Lehal village and Arshdeep Singh alias Aasu of Koohli Khurd village.

Police have recovered some money, a gold ring, a licensed .32 bore revolver, six bullets and a dummy weapon from Khatra Canal Bridge, where the accused had buried it.

Deputy commissioner of police (DSP) Hardeep Singh said the trio knew that Harjinder, who lived in another village, used to come to Buyani frequently to inspect his ancestral house. As he was from a well-to-do family, the accused assumed the victim may have kept a huge amount of money in the house. Hoping to locate where he had stored the money, the accused slipped into his house on July 3 as soon as he arrived in the village.

“Jatinder and Arshdeep waited inside the house while Gurvinder gave them minute-to-minute updates about Harjinder’s movement. As soon as Harjinder entered the house, the accused pounced on him and bludgeoned him to death with a brick. They dragged the body to the kitchen and fled after covering it with sacks,” the DSP revealed.

Police had come to know about the murder on July 6 after the neighours grew suspicious of the foul smell emanating from the house. The body was found in a highly decomposed state.

The DSP revealed that the three accused are already facing trial in different criminal cases, including drug peddling and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police produced them in the court on Sunday from where they were sent to two-day police custody.

