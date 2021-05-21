Ludhiana’s Covid cases continue to dip but no let-up in fatalities

Though daily infections continued to reside, there was no let-up in fatalities with another 26 succumbing to virus on Thursday. A day before, the district had recorded 27 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 784 persons tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana, taking the cumulative count of cases since the pandemic outbreak to 79,152.

The latest fatalities, which include 18 men and eight women, have taken the district’s toll beyond 1,800.

The maximum number of deaths continue to be of people in their 50s (seven deaths) followed by those in their 70s (six deaths) and 60s (five deaths).

In a disturbing trend, young lives continue to be snuffed out with four persons in their 30s, two in their 40s and one patient in 20s losing the battle to the virus. The youngest to die is a 28-year-old male resident of Shivpuri.

There are 10,687 active patients in the district at present.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols to stay safe in these times.

City hospital to take care of newborns with Covid +ve parents

City-based Deep Hospital has announced that it will be taking care of any infant whose parents are Covid positive till their recovery. Founder Dr Baldeep Singh said the idea is to minimise the risk of exposure to newborns and protect them by keeping them in specialised NICU (newborn intensive care unit). These infants will be given expert physiological and even medical care, as necessary, during their stay at hospital while the parents recover.

This programme has been announced by the hospital only for children under 28 days given that the first month of life is the most crucial period wherein immunity levels are the lowest, making babies highly susceptible to any form of virus or infection in the air. The hospital has allocated 15 beds for the same.

Dr GP Mangla passes away

Dr G P Mangla (65), who had retired from the civil hospital and was serving as the Red Cross blood bank in-charge passed away due to Covid on Thursday. His wife also succumbed to the virus on May 18. He was a resident of Barewal area of the city and has been undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for over a week. IMA president Dr Saroj Aggarwal and secretary Dr Ashish Ohri have expressed condolences over the death of Dr Mangla. Dr Rajiv Gupta, member of the IMA, said yet another doctor has sacrificed his life for humanity. Dr Gupta said with the passing away of Dr Mangla, he has lost a sincere friend who devoted his life to providing healthcare to the poor and needy.