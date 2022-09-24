Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana Central Jail: Notorious criminal Batta, 2 other inmates nabbed with phones

Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Assistant superintendent of Ludhiana central jail Sarup Chand said they recovered three mobile phones from the trio during a special checking. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Notorious criminal Dhiraj Batta alias Dhiru Batta, who is lodged in Ludhiana Central jail, along with two other inmates, have been nabbed with mobile phones during a special checking.

Two other inmates have been identified as Gurjit Singh and Dharamvir Singh of Jhingda village, Kurali. Three separate FIRs have been lodged against the trio at Division Number 7 police station.

Assistant superintendent of jail Sarup Chand said they recovered three mobile phones from the trio during a special checking.

Dhiraj Batta of Khalsa School Road, Khanna, is already facing trial in more than 13 cases for crimes including snatching, robbery, attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons. Khanna police had arrested him on February 25, 2018, and recovered a .32 bore pistol and two bullets from him.

Batta again landed in police net on February 7, 2020, when Khanna police arrested him along with his aide and recovered three illegal pistols and bullets.

