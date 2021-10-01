Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Chattisgarh minister interacts with industrialists
Ludhiana: Chattisgarh minister interacts with industrialists

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Chattisgarh minister of commerce and industries Kawasi Lakhma (third from right) being felicitated by members of the Punjab chapter of PHDCCI in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

The Punjab state chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised an interactive session between Chhattisgarh minister commerce and industries Kawasi Lakhma and industry representatives from Ludhiana on Thursday. The objective was to discuss business prospects and investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, chairman-cum-convener of Ludhiana Zone, Punjab State Chapter, PHDCCI; president of FICO and partner, Kular Sons, welcomed Lakhma and other officials of Chhattisgarh government. He said that PHDCCI is a proactive apex organisation working for promotion of trade, commerce and industry and has partnered with multiple states in the country.

He added that Punjab will attract investors on the strength of the enterprising spirit of its people, subsidies provided on capital investment; freight reimbursement and surplus power.

Lakhma apprised industrialist of the key features of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2019-24, which focuses on inclusive economic growth. He also highlighted focus areas of the state such as electronics and engineering, food processing, ethanol, gems and jewellery and forest produce. He stated that development through value addition to natural resources and diversification of industries, led by innovation and technology, has placed the state among the top investment destinations in the country. He invited a delegation from Ludhiana to visit the state to explore investment opportunities.

Arun Prasad, managing director of Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC), shared videos related to investment opportunities in different industrial sectors in Chhattisgarh.

