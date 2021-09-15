Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 'Ludhiana City' app in pipeline, proposal pitched
others

‘Ludhiana City’ app in pipeline, proposal pitched

All public information regarding municipal corporation departments including the administration, police, health, fire brigade, tourism will be uploaded on the Ludhiana City app; a proposal has been pitched by a private firm
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:47 AM IST
As per the initial proposal, the Ludhiana City app will also have facilities such as bill payment, submission of complaints, location of public offices, toilets, tourist places, and hospitals among other things. (Representative Image/Ht File)

The Ludhiana municipal corporation, which is lagging behind in digitisation, is planning to develop the ‘Ludhiana City’ mobile app, which will bring data regarding different departments to a single platform.

All the public information regarding MC departments including the administration, police, health, fire brigade, tourism will be uploaded on the application.

Officials said different departments have separate applications for facilitating residents, but there is no application which can provide all-encompassing information.

As per the initial proposal, the application will also have facilities such as bill payment, submission of complaints, location of public offices, toilets, tourist places, and hospitals among other things. Helpline and contact numbers will also be listed on the site.

A private company pitched a proposal regarding the application to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at the Zone D office of the MC on Tuesday. Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was also expected to participate in the meeting, but he missed out due to other engagements.

Additional features such as highlighting traffic diversions and daily events were also discussed. The application may be developed under the smart city mission.

MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said MC officials have been directed to explore the options available and invite suggestions from residents and NGOs regarding the application. Other government departments, including the administration and police, will also be engaged.

