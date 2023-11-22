Ludhiana City gears up to host district hockey league from Nov 24

The city is set to host the Ludhiana district hockey league from November 24, a tournament aimed at promoting hockey among young talents.

Students practising ahead of the Ludhiana district hockey league to be held at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana from November 24. (HT Photo)

The registration process for the league, which is being organised by Hockey Ludhiana, in various age categories, that commenced on September 24 has attracted more than 35 teams from across the district.

The tournament will take place at the astroturf of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Tournament president and Olympian Hardeep Singh Ajay Pal Singh Punia (Romy) Grewal expressed enthusiasm about the widespread participation, and the positive impact this will have on the sport.

Addressing the need for more opportunities in district-level leagues, Grewal emphasised the scarcity of such platforms and the resultant underutilisation of sports quotas in schools and jobs. “To promote sports, we need leagues or series, similar to cricket, providing a broader platform for young talents,” he added.

Baldev Singh, a recipient of the Dronacharya Award, commended the organisers for their efforts in promoting hockey through initiatives like the Ludhiana district hockey league. Expressing his views, he remarked, “The national game of India has waned in popularity among mainstream sports, particularly in Punjab. Unlike neighbouring Haryana, the state lacks a concrete sports policy that could inspire young school children to embrace sports. This tournament not only serves as a competitive platform but also as a means to nurture and showcase budding hockey talent.”

With over a decade of coaching experience in Haryana and having trained more than 80 international hockey players, including notable names like Sandeep Singh, Surinder Kaur, and Rani Rampal, Baldev Singh criticised the state government for not taking the matter seriously. As both a coach and a national player, he disclosed his attempts to approach the state government for the formulation of a sports promotion policy in Punjab, but unfortunately, those efforts were in vain.

Deepinder Pal Singh Chahal and Tony Sandhu, former university students and sports promoters, were also present at the announcement. Additionally, hockey kits will be provided to the players, fostering an environment of support and encouragement for aspiring hockey players.

The tournament’s organising secretary Tejdeep Singh Bhalla extended an open invitation to everyone, emphasising the inclusive nature of the sports fair.

