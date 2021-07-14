Ludhiana civic body to study door-to-door waste collection in Chandigarh

After studying the solid waste management models in Chennai, Delhi and Rajasthan recently, the municipal corporation (MC) will soon visit Chandigarh to study door-to-door waste collection.

The decision was taken during a meeting conducted by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu, among other officials, in Chandigarh on Tuesday to discuss development projects being taken up in the city.

The MC has been struggling with solid waste management since after the A2Z company terminated its contract with the civic body on February 4. While the civic body has roped in a third party temporarily for shifting the garbage generated in the city to the main dumpsite at Tajpur Road, the waste processing work at the main site has come to a halt. Over 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated daily in the city. Over 16 lakh metric tonnes of garbage has accumulated at the dumpsite over years.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been protesting against the failure of MC in taking up solid waste management.

The MC committee had visited Vellore, Tamil Nadu in 2019, and Indore in 2020 to study solid waste management there but, no concrete steps have been taken yet.

Mayor Sandhu said MC is studying the waste management models in different cities before hiring a firm to deal with waste in the city. The MC officials will study the model in Chandigarh in a few days and then submit a report. The MC will soon float the tenders to hire a contractor. A consultant firm will also be appointed for the installation of a ‘waste to energy’ plant at the main dumpsite to dispose of the garbage generated in the city.

During the meeting, Ashu directed the officials to expedite the execution of development projects including laying of new athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium, running the biogas plant in Haibowal Dairy Complex to its full capacity, and rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah, etc.