Ludhiana civil hospital gets PPCB notice for violating biomedical waste norms

: The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued a show cause notice to Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, for alleged breaches of biomedical waste disposal regulations.

A complaint had been filed over the hospital’s improper handling and disposal of blood-contaminated waste. (HT Photo)

This comes in the backdrop of a formal complaint regarding the hospital’s non-compliance with the Biomedical Rules of 2016 and the improper handling and disposal of blood-contaminated waste.

The PPCB’s notice has left the hospital facing environmental compensation and potential legal action under the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986.

Among the violations cited, the hospital stands accused of flouting the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules of 2016.

The hospital has been given the opportunity to present its response and objections to the proposed actions.

A hearing is scheduled for October 9, 2023, at 12 pm at the PPCB’s office in Patiala.

The complaint against Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital was initiated on September 6 when concerns arose over its alleged non-compliance with the Biomedical Rules of 2016 and the unscientific disposal of blood-contaminated waste.

In response, a team from the PPCB swiftly visited the healthcare facility the same day, where they discovered biomedical waste, including two blood-contaminated bedding sheets and placenta, improperly disposed of near the general waste storage area.

Upon their visit, the hospital’s representative was contacted and instructed to lift and dispose of the waste in an environmentally responsible manner, with strict segregation. Additionally, they were directed to properly handle and store general waste before its final disposal.

According to Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, penalties for contravention of its provisions can entail imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to one lakh rupees, or both. In cases of continued contravention after initial conviction, an additional daily fine of up to five thousand rupees may be imposed.

Yet to received notice: SMO

Regarding the notice, senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Sidhu commented, “Till now no such notice has been received by the hospital authority.”

