Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana civil surgeon latest among doctors found +ve for Covid
others

Ludhiana civil surgeon latest among doctors found +ve for Covid

Amid a surge in Covid cases, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, his wife, district immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Manisha and civil hospital’s pathologist Dr Ramandeep have tested positive for the virus
Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said he has mild symptoms and is in home isolation. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid a surge in Covid cases, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, his wife, district immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Manisha and civil hospital’s pathologist Dr Ramandeep have tested positive for the virus. A few days back, assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria too had contracted the virus. Before that, six emergency medical officers deputed at the civil hospital and other staff members had tested positive for Covid.

Dr Singh said he has mild symptoms and is in home isolation. A large number of healthcare workers, including doctors, have tested positive not only at the civil hospital but also in private hospitals of the city.

“We are in touch with the administration and efforts are being made to stop the spread of the disease. Residents need to take precautions and must avoid crowded places. Also, they should get themselves vaccinated and follow covid-appropriate behavior at all times,” said Dr Singh.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP