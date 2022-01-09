Ludhiana | Confectioner strangulates wife to death

A man thrashed, and strangulated his wife to death after a verbal spat in Anand Nagar of Haibowal on Thursday night.

The woman’s family rushed the victim, Simran, 27, to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her husband, Vikrant Kumar, who works as a confectioner, and driver, is on the run.

The complainant, Karan Singh of Haibowal, who is the victim’s brother said the couple were at odds over Simran’s decision to work, which led to frequent spats between the two. The couple had married nine years ago, and have a seven-year-old daughter.

The neighbours had called the victim’s parents after hearing her cries. Her family reached the spot to find Simran unconscious. Vikrant had already fled the spot. A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.