Ludhiana: Construction firms told to remove rubble from roadside

Officiating municipal corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Wednesday directed the civic body officials to get the construction waste and rubble removed along the roadsides which is dumped by the contractor companies taking up development works in the city.

The civic body has also taken up the matter with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for removal of construction waste dumped on Ferozepur Road, among other sites, as the scattered construction material is disrupting traffic and causing dust pollution.

Proposal to construct more ROBs discussed

Dachalwal chaired a joint meeting with the railway department officials at MC Zone D office on Wednesday and discussed proposals to construct more railway overbridges (ROBs) to replace the railway crossings in Giaspura, Sunet, near Gill Road grain market etc.

The officials also deliberated upon the possibility of constructing a ROB at the railway crossing on the road leading to Gill road from Dugri phase 1.

Railway department officials, including additional divisional engineer Kapil Vats, executive engineer Ratan Singh, senior section engineer (works) Subhash Chandra were present in the meeting.

The railway department officials said the project to construct ROB at railway crossing near Gill Road grain market has already been finalised and the work is expected to begin in the coming few months. Further, it was decided to conduct joint field inspections to look into the possibilities of constructing ROBs to replace the railway crossings in Giaspura, Sunet among other areas.

Member of Punjab Road Safety Council Rahul Verma also participated in the meeting. Verma said the construction of ROBs will not only streamline the movement of traffic, but will also help in saving time, reducing vehicular pollution and accidents reported at the railway crossings. “The initiative taken by MC is appreciable and these projects should be implemented at the earliest,” he said.

Dachalwal said the project to construct railway underbridges (RUBs) and ROB at Pakhowal road railway crossing is going on and they are now working on a proposal to eliminate other railway crossings in the city too.