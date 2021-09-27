Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Convicts go missing after getting parole

The City Raikot police booked two convicts, who had been granted parole in different jails but are yet to show up even after the parole period is over
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Both the accused,who had been granted parole in different jails but are yet to show up even after the parole period is over, have been booked under Section 9 of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act (Representative photo)

The City Raikot police booked two convicts, who had been granted parole in different jails but are yet to show up even after the parole period is over.

The cases were lodged following the complaints filed by the jail officials.

Accused, Hardeep Singh of Raikot, was a convict in a murder case lodged in 1993. The court had pronounced life imprisonment to the culprit. He was released on eight-week parole on February 7, 2020. Later, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, his parole period was extended. He was asked to report to Faridkot Jail on September 19, but he failed to turn up.

In another case, Sandeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar, who is a convict in a kidnapping case, also failed to report back to the jail after the completion of his parole period. A case was lodged against him on June 27, 2011, under Sections 382, 364, and 34 of the IPC. The court had pronounced 12-year imprisonment to the accused on August 16, 2012.

He was released on six weeks of parole on April 17, 2020, and the period was extended till September 19, 2021.

Both the accused have been booked under Section 9 of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt to nab the accused.

