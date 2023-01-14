Ludhiana: Couple dies of asphyxia

A couple was asphyxiated to death in their one-room accommodation on the third floor of a godown in South Model Gram area on intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased are Satish Kumar, 52, and his wife Anita Rani, 50. Satish worked as a driver at the godown.

ASI Bhisham Dev, in-charge at police post Kochar market, said the couple had lit a bonfire in the room to keep themselves warm by burning coal and wood and died of asphyxia as there was no ventilation.

Police have inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and sent the bodies to civil hospital for post-mortem. The couple’s son, who lives in Allahabad, has been informed.