Ludhiana curfew: Shopkeepers all geared up for 5am shift

With the administration allowing all shops – essential and non-essential—to open from 5am to 12 noon, shopkeepers in the city are all geared up for brisk business during the curfew relaxation period.

Many have told their staff to report at 5am sharp and not switch off their mobile phones during this time.

Amanpreet Singh, a cloth trader near Daresi, said, “I have told my staff to reach the shop on time. It’s too early but what else can we do. We have to follow the administration’s orders. After a weekend lockdown, we are all set to receive our customers on Monday morning.”

Rush expected from 9am to 11am

Markets such as Chaura Bazaar, Ghumar Mandi, Old Sabzi Mandi, Field Gunj, Gill Road, Model Town and Sarabha Nagar, which normally open around 11am and see a huge rush in the evenings, have also made special arrangements in keeping with the fresh orders.

To tackle the rush, shopkeepers at Chaura Bazar have decided to discourage window shoppers.

Chaura Bazaar shopkeepers’ association president Sanjeev Choudhary said, “The time between 9am to 11am will set the tone for the business. We are expecting a huge hush during this time and have informed the administration about it. We have decided that window shoppers will not be entertained.”

Baljinder Singh Bunty, president of Kitab Bazar Market Association, said, “We are expecting a busy Monday morning and also anticipating panic buying. So an employee will sit outside the shop to discourage crowding.”

Salons encouraging advance appointments

Similarly, makeup artists and salon owners are also encouraging appointments in advance.

Abhay, the owner of a salon on Mall Road, said, “I have 30 appointments for Monday morning.

Salons are opening up after a long time and people are looking forward to visit. But keeping in mind the safety of the staff and customers, we are encouraging prior bookings. We will also be screening the temperature of all those visiting our salon.”

Extra stocks at grocery stores

Suresh Gupta, a grocery store owner in Ghumar Mandi, said people are worried that the administration may impose stricter restrictions in the coming days and so are purchasing items in bulk. “We witnessed the bulk buying last year as well. So this time, we have kept extra stocks in our stores,” said Gupta.

Karan Jain of the convenience store near ATI Road said that as the wedding season is on, they have been receiving a lot of calls from customers, “But due to the lockdown, we could not open the store, so our sales have taken a hit. Now, the administration’s decision to give us a seven-hour window to run our business has provided us some respite. I have told the staff to sleep early so that they can report to work on time,” said Jain.

Sunil Vinayak, a fashion designer, said, “Lockdown and curfews are the new normal these days. I have told my staff to be on time as with a limited window, there is no room for laxity.”