Ludhiana: Cycle body’s rival factions at loggerheads over appointment of chairman

After the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association’s (UCPMA) elections, the two factions of the executive committee are again at loggerheads over the appointment of Joginder Kumar as chairman.

The tussle between president DS Chawla-led group and the group headed by general secretary Majinder Sachdeva has been going on for around a year.

The announcement regarding the appointment was made during the first meeting of the managing committee held post elections on Saturday evening.

Also, around 50 new members of the managing committee were welcomed, and discussions regarding the future projects/working of the association were held during the meeting.

After president DS Chawla announced the appointment of the chairman, six executive members of the Sachdeva-led group opposed it, stating it as unconstitutional. An argument regarding the same was also held between both groups.

As per information, the rift started after Chawla allegedly ignored the six executive members of the Sachdeva group while forming the sub-committees of the association for resolving the disputes of the members a few days back. No member of the Sachdeva group was given a place in the sub-committees.

Satnam Makkar, vice-president of the association, said that forming sub-committees comes under the jurisdiction of the president but he should have consulted the other executive members before finalising the list.

“We can work for the betterment of the association and its members only if we stand united but, the president seems to be ignoring some members,” he said.

Sachdeva said,“In the previous tenures, the chairman was appointed unanimously but it wasn’t so this time. As per the constitution of the association, the chairman cannot be appointed without unanimous voting. If the president remains adamant, we will move the Company Law Board against the appointment.”

Despite attempts made to reach Chawla, he was not available for comments.