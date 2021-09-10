Ludhiana DC inaugurates mega rozgar mela

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday inaugurated the seventh Mega Rozgaar Mela which was held at Government ITI, Gill Road, here.

Accompanied by Punjab Youth Development Board chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation (Backfinco) vice-chairman Mohammad Gulab, Punjab Large Industrial Development Board vice-chairman Ramesh Joshi, the DC said that as many as 200 leading industrial and business giants would be visiting the melas.

He said that the second fair will be held at Gulzar Group of Institutes, Khanna, on September 13, the third at SRS Government Polytechnic College of Girls on September 15, and the last at CICU Focal Point on September 17.

Sharma also launched the Mera Kaam –Mera Maan programme to hone the skills of unemployed youth and provide free online coaching to them for various government competitive examinations.

He said that under the scheme, an employment allowance of ₹2,500 per month for a period of 12 months would be given to the trainees from the commencement of the course under the short-term skill training programmes at the Punjab Skill Development Mission training centres.

The registered construction workers must contact the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise (DBEE) to avail the benefit of the same, he added.

The DC urged the eligible candidates to come forward and get themselves enrolled for these free-of-cost online classes.