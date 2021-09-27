Ludhiana district health department launches pulse polio drive

The district health department commenced a five-day door-to-door pulse polio drive for immunisation of the children of migrant population up to the age of five years in the district on Sunday. Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia launched the drive at the civil hospital, and it will continue till September 30.

The officials stated that the drive will be carried out in urban and sub-urban for five days while it will be taken up in rural areas for three days from September 26 to 28.

Earlier, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma stated as many as 35,6918 children will be covered in Ludhiana under the five-day-long sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio drive starting from September 26.

Around 1,667 teams will administer the polio vaccine drops to children in 8,60,274 houses in the district. The teams include 1,492 house-to-house, 57 transit, and 118 mobile teams. During these five days, permanent camps will be set up at the railway station and bus stand to cover maximum beneficiaries, said Sharma.