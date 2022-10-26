Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | Don’t compound the problem by burning paddy straw: PAU urges Punjab farmers

Ludhiana | Don’t compound the problem by burning paddy straw: PAU urges Punjab farmers

others
Published on Oct 26, 2022 11:19 PM IST

50 students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and farmers from the state organised a trio programme, comprising Kisan Goshti, door-to-door campaign and rally, in Shero village, Model Town 1 and Model Town 2 in Ludhiana

Students from PAU and farmers organised a door-to-door rally in Shero and Dana Mandi village in Ludhiana, convincing farmers and farm women to adopt stubble management technologies. (HT FILE)
Students from PAU and farmers organised a door-to-door rally in Shero and Dana Mandi village in Ludhiana, convincing farmers and farm women to adopt stubble management technologies. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In an effort to curb stubble burning menace and create awareness regarding straw management, as many as 50 students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and farmers from the state organised a trio programme, comprising Kisan Goshti, door-to-door campaign and rally, in Shero village, Model Town 1 and Model Town 2, on Wednesday.

The rally was jointly organised by the Farm Advisory Service Centre, Sangrur, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kheri, under the guidance of director students’ welfare, PAU, GS Buttar.

Experts Buta Singh Romana and Mandeep Singh highlighted the benefits of in-situ paddy residue management technology. The experts also urged farmers to not compound the problem by indulging in straw burning.

Referring to various machines, they delved upon smart seeder technology, which manages paddy residues by incorporation and surface mulching and thus, smartly retains benefits of both happy seeder and super seeder in a single machine.

They also shed light on the PAU-recommended varieties and agronomic practices of rabi crops as well as subsidies being offered by the government for farmers’ benefit.

Students and farmers organised a door-to-door rally in Shero and Dana Mandi village, convincing farmers and farm women to adopt stubble management technologies.

A literature on paddy straw management was distributed among farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out