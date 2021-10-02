Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Electricity tower repaired, reinstalled
Ludhiana: Electricity tower repaired, reinstalled

Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The electricity tower being repaired on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Thursday.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 66 KV electricity tower on Gill Road that was damaged on Tuesday after a truck rammed into it, was finally repaired and reinstalled on Saturday.

According to the officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the tower was installed at around 11:40 am, following which power supply from the same was resumed in the area.

Surjit Singh, XEN, Janta Nagar, said, “We are no longer taking supply from Dholewal. The tower became functional on Saturday morning, following which proper supply was resumed in the area.”

The incident had resulted in power outages in nearby areas and even though power was being supplied through the Dholewal sub-station in the meanwhile, residents of nearby areas complained of frequent outages and low voltage.

Earlier, the officials had claimed that the impact of the collision had also damaged another 11KV tower and cable wires.

The driver of the truck was arrested while he was trying to escape the spot after the accident. He has been identified as Jagsir Singh of Sangrur.

He was booked for rash driving following a complaint by sub-divisional officer Gurpratap Singh at Division Number 6 police station.

