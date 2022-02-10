Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | Experts of PAU warn farmers against Brucellosis disease
others

Ludhiana | Experts of PAU warn farmers against Brucellosis disease

Agricultural experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, cautioned the farmers against Brucellosis disease
Dr Madhu Shailey, animal husbandry expert, stressed on following PAU’s, Ludhiana, recommendations for the management of this disease. (HT File)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Agricultural experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised farmers to take care of their fruit plants and animals.

Dr Navprem Singh, an expert from the department of fruit science, suggested planting new fruit plants in the basant season and also provided tips for their management.

Dr Madhu Shailey, animal husbandry expert, while cautioning the farmers against Brucellosis disease in animals, said that lack of cleanliness and essential nutrients in the diet of animals is a major reason for the disease. She stressed on following PAU’s recommendations for the management of this disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP