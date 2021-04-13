Ludhiana farmer was killed by neighbours to avenge slander: Police

The 48-year-old farmer, found dead on Rasulpur Road on March 23, was murdered by two cousins and their friend for allegedly defaming their family, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Amandeep Singh, 27, his cousin, Gurwinder Singh of Rattangarh, Koomkalan, and the latter’s friend, Gursewak Singh of Maloud, have been arrested.

Police have also nabbed Amandeep’s father Harwinder Singh, 61, and brother Manpreet Singh, 32, for conspiring to kill the victim, Rajinder Singh.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal said Amandeep’s family and the victim lived in Barundi village.

They suspected that Rajinder had spread rumours about their family and employed black magic, due to which Manpreet was unable to find a matrimonial match.

“Seeking revenge, Amandeep, his father and brother conspired to murder Rajinder. For this, Amandeep roped in his cousin, Gurwinder, and his friend, Gursewak, whose motorcycle they wanted to use to flee after the crime,” the SSP said.

“On March 22, Harwinder and Manpreet left for a relative’s house in Pamal village to avoid their presence near the crime scene. The next day around 5.30am, Amandeep, Gurwinder and Gursewak Singh hid behind a wall near Nanaksar Thath, lying low in wait of Rajinder. As he reached there on his scooter, Gurwinder threw red chilli powder in his eyes. Then they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, killing him on the spot,” the police official added.

After executing the murder, Amandeep informed his father about it using Gurwinder’s mobile phone around 6.30am.

During investigation, the police discovered that the victim and Amandeep’s family had rivalry, which led to their questioning and confession, the SSP said.

All accused are facing a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till April 19.