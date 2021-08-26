Ludhiana: Final list of voters for cycle body’s upcoming elections released, nominations on August 30

The election committee of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) released the final list of 1,668 voters for the upcoming elections of the association scheduled for September 3.

The list was displayed on the notice board of the association by presiding officer Parupkar Singh Ghumman in presence of other members of the election committee. The nominations will be filed on August 30.

With the present executive committee of the association divided into two factions, both the rival groups are expected to announce the names of contestants for eight posts on Thursday.

Ghumman said,” Wednesday was the last day to submit objections against the draft voter list. As no objections were received, the final voter list was released by the election committee.”

“The committee has allowed voting rights for four members, who submitted the subscription fee with a delay of 10 minutes after the deadline, as no objection was received against that as well,” he added.

He further said the nomination fee will be accepted in cash only, and no other mode of payment will be allowed. The amount collected as a nomination fee will be non-refundable and will be used to cover election expenses. The voting will be held on September 3 from 9am to 5 pm, and the results will be declared on the same day.

The current executive has been divided into two groups. While current president DS Chawla and secretary Harsimerjit Singh Lucky comprise one group, the other group consists of the rest of the six executive members of the association including general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva; senior vice-president Gurcharan Singh Gemco; vice-president Satnam Singh Makkar; joint secretary Walaity Ram Durga; press secretary Rajinder Singh Sarhali and finance secretary Achhru Ram Gupta.

Former presidents of the association including, Charanjit Vishwakarma, Inderjit Navyug, and senior members of the association, have also formed United Alliance in support of the Sachdeva group.

Chawla had also got an FIR registered against 31 members of the other group for allegedly attacking him and tossing his turban during the annual general meeting of the association held on August 18.

Complaint received against Chawla

Presiding officer Ghumman said that Ajaib Singh, a member of the association, submitted a complaint with the election committee against DS Chawla for using the official Whatsapp group of UCPMA for campaigning. Ghumman said a notice has been served to Chawla seeking a reply in this regard, following which a decision on the complaint will be taken.