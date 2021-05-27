Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana firm illegally imports peas worth 2 crore, booked
others

Ludhiana firm illegally imports peas worth 2 crore, booked

During examination, the containers were found fully stuffed with bags containing bamboo beans and peas. The value of the goods, as declared by the firm in the bill of entry, is ₹44.6 lakh for 5,198 bags of bamboo beans
By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Customs officials from Inland Container Depot, Hind Terminals Private Limited (HTPL), while examining the goods imported by Resham General Trading, Ludhiana, found the peas concealed behind bags of bamboo beans (HT Photo)

Officials of the Customs Commissionerate at Kila Raipur have booked a Ludhiana based firm for illegally importing around 102 metric tonnes of peas, valued at 2.04 crore, to save customs duty.

Customs officials from Inland Container Depot, Hind Terminals Private Limited (HTPL), while examining the goods imported by Resham General Trading, Ludhiana, found the peas concealed behind bags of bamboo beans. AS Ranga, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said that the firm has filed a bill of entry through their customs broker, Safe Clearing Forwarding and Service, Ludhiana, for import clearance of bamboo beans.

During examination, the containers were found fully stuffed with bags containing bamboo beans and peas. The value of the goods, as declared by the firm in the bill of entry, is 44.6 lakh for 5,198 bags of bamboo beans.

But, it was found during a detailed examination that 4,050 of the bags contained peas, which was not declared by the importer. The Union of India, vide notification dated March 29, 2019, had exercised the powers conferred to it under Section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act and amended the import policy conditions wherein peas were restricted for import and only quota-based import at minimum import price of 200 per kg was allowed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP