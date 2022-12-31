Ludhiana: Four held with 370 spools of banned kite string

Four people were arrested on Friday for selling banned plastic kite string and as many as 253 spools were recovered from their possession, in three separate cases.

In the first case, Dugri police arrested Rajesh Mehra of Phullanwal and recovered 180 spools of banned string from his possession. Sub-inspector Surjit Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dugri police station.

In the second case, Shimlapuri police nabbed Pavan Kumar of New Shimlapuri and Mahesh Kumar of Janta Nagar and recovered 139 spools from their possession.

Abhimanyu Wadhwa of BRS Nagar was arrested by the Sarabha Nagar police and 54 spools were recovered from his possession.

Cases have been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, and 51 and 39 of the Wild Life Protection Act at the respective police stations.