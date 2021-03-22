Ludhiana gets 1.35 lakh for purchase of physiotherapy equipment

For the benefit of children with special needs (CWSN), the director general of school education, Punjab, has disbursed ₹1.35 lakh to Ludhiana for the purchase physiotherapy equipment. Across the state, 10 districts have received grants to the tune of ₹10.80 lakh for the purchase of the equipment.

There are over 638 children in the district, who need regular physiotherapy. Most of them suffer from cerebral palsy (CP), orthopedic impairment and muscular dystrophy and have to shell out around ₹100 to ₹200 a day to avail treatment at private centres. But now, authorities have set aside a designated room at Government Primary School, Model Gram, Bharat Nagar, where students can avail the treatment free of cost. Previously, the psychotherapist used to visit the resource rooms at government schools once a month, which meant that most children got their turn only once in every 45 days. This had been slowing down their recovery process as the irregular therapy rarely helped.

Now, therapy sessions would be conducted at the designated place four times a week, which means children can avail regular therapy.

The funds disbursed by the state government are to be used for the purchase of electric muscle/nerve stimulator, ultrasound therapy, hand exerciser, ankle plus leg exerciser, T-pully, shoulder abduction ladder, parallel bar, paraffin wax bath, gym ball, hydrocollator machine, trampoline with net, pedo cycle, staircase and ramp for physiotherapy, tilt table, ice-pack and ice box and quadricep exercise table.

A six-member committee, headed by the district education officer, elementary, will be formed to ensure that the equipment purchased is of good quality. A list of the purchased items is to be sent to the DGSE office. The authorities must keep the record of the purchased items in the stock register.

Deputy district education officer, elementary, Kuldeep Singh said, “This initiative by the higher authorities will help in children’s recovery. We have set aside a designated room for the physiotherapist at Government Primary School, Model Gram, Bharat Nagar, which will be easily accessible.”

When contacted, district education officer, elementary, Rajinder Kaur, said, “We have received funds to purchase the equipment and have also allotted one room to the physiotherapist where the machines can be kept and therapy can be conducted to benefit the children with special needs.”