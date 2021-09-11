Ludhiana government schools gear up for National Achievement Survey

All government schools of the district have geared up and are preparing for the national achievement survey (NAS) to ensure that students excel in the test and achieve good ranks for the district as well as the state.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on the directions of the Union ministry of human resource development, will be conducting the survey on November 12 to evaluate learning levels of the students of Classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 from government schools, government-aided, private, KV, NV, Adarsh schools, across the nation.

Assessment

The students of Classes 3 and 5 will be assessed in language, maths and environmental studies, Class 8 in language, maths, science, social science, Class 10 in language, math, science, social science, and English.

Students of Classes 3 and 5 will have to answer 47 and 53 questions in 90 minutes, respectively while students of Classes 8 and 10 will have to answer 60 and 70 questions in 120 minutes.

Punjab had fetched poor results in the previous survey. Aiming to improve the ranking, Krishan Kumar, secretary school education, Punjab, recently set guidelines related to the aims and strategies of NAS for all school heads and principals during an online training session.

The school heads and principals shared their preparation strategy with the secretary. Schools including GSSS Rajewal, Khanna block, GSSS Lalton Kalan, GMS Manglitanda, GHS Sihan Daud, Dehlon-2; also came up with posters to encourage students to perform well in the survey.

With around two months left for the survey, the education department is conducting weekly tests and has prepared special modules including, educational videos for NAS that are shown to students in all schools.

The strategies to achieve the target include dissemination of assignments to students based on learning outcomes, conducting weekly quizzes, questionnaires on each subject and topic, projector classes for better preparations, NAS training sessions for teachers and lecturers along with school heads and principals; sharing NAS notes modules and solved material from the 2017 examination.

Davinder Singh Chhina, nodal officer and principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, Ludhiana, said, “Last time, Punjab’s performance was dismal, but this time, our students are prepared to bag the first spot. We are conducting a series of mock tests. A mock drill for NAS is expected to be organised in the first week of November. It will help students excel in the final exams”.

Meanwhile, Lakhvir Singh Samra, district education officer, secondary, said NAS aims to help to improve the level of learning among students and develop their overall personality.

‘Not child centric but target centric’

A few school heads, on the condition of anonymity, termed the ongoing preparations as ‘target-centric’.

“The students are mugging up the concepts to be covered under NAS. These preparations are not child centric but target centric. Due to upcoming elections in Punjab, the education department is focused on achieving 100% results which are not possible in reality. Moreover, students are not being able to focus on the mainstream studies and examinations as they are only getting classes for NAS”, voiced a school head.

Education dept to hold exams to prepare students

Ludhiana The local education department on Saturday announced that it will be conducting exams this month to prepare students of Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, and 12, for the National Achievement Survey and annual final exams.

The NAS is scheduled to be held on November 12 and the final exams in March 2022.

The preparatory exams will begin on September 13.

These MCQ-based tests will be held in two shifts. While Classes 8, 10, and 12 will take the exams in the morning shift, which will commence at 9am, the rest of the classes will appear for the exams in the afternoon shift, which will begin at noon.

“The exam pattern for Classes 8 and 10 will be based on the NAS test. The evaluation sheets will be provided by the head office,” said Lakhvir Singh Samra, DEO secondary.