Ludhiana: Homeless man stabbed in neck during fight over food

Fight over food between two homeless men left one of them with injuries on the neck near the Old Session Court Chowk on Tuesday morning.

The victim, identified as Manu, was rushed to the civil hospital by the police.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station, said Manu and Nashma, both aged around 40, lived on the footpath near the Old Session Court Chowk.

On Tuesday morning, after some Good Samaritans distributed food among the homeless there, Manu and Nashma started fighting over it. The fight turned ugly, following which Nashma attacked Manu’s neck with a knife.

On hearing the victim’s screams, the onlookers called the police.

The SHO said Manu was not fit yet, and an FIR will be lodged after recording his statement.