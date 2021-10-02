Ludhiana: ICAR-CIPHET’s industry interface fair on agro-processing to begin today

ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) will hold an industry interface fair on agro-processing – 2021 on October 3 and 4 to celebrate its 33rd foundation day and commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

ICAR-CIPHET’s director Nachiket Kotwaliwale said the programme will be organised virtually.

Different stakeholders of the institute including, farmers, students, entrepreneurs, FPOs managers, extension functionaries of the state and central government, NGO representatives and officers and staff of ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana, and Abohar, will attend it, he added.

He said different technologies, machines, processes, and protocols will be showcased during the virtual fair, and panel discussions on themes related to post-harvest will also be held. He said that success stories of entrepreneurs promoted by ICAR-CIPHET will also be shared at the fair.

He informed that Trilochan Mahapatra, secretary, DARE and director-general, ICAR, will inaugurate the programme with his ICAR-CIPHET Foundation Day lecture.

The session will be chaired by Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, DDG, ICAR, New Delhi.