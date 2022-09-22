Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana Improvement Trust records from 2019 onwards being audited

others
Published on Sep 22, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The state government has now started financial audit of works/e-auctions carried out by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the working of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) coming under the scanner after the vigilance department booked former chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and other officials for alleged wrongful allotment of plots, the state government has now started financial audit of works/e-auctions carried out by the trust.

The team reached the office on Wednesday and has started going through records. As per the information, the records are being checked starting from 2019, when Balasubramaniam was appointed chairman.

Sources in the trust stated that the audit is being carried out on the directions of the vigilance department, which has already booked and arrested a number of LIT officials in various cases in the recent past.

Through this audit, the vigilance department wants to gather more information, especially regarding allotment of plots under locally displaced persons (LDP) category and e-auction of properties held during the tenure of the previous Congress government.

A senior LIT officials confirmed the development and added that there is no clarity regarding why the records are being scanned.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
