Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana Improvement Trust tightens noose around transport mafia
others

Ludhiana Improvement Trust tightens noose around transport mafia

To prevent illegal parking of buses and other heavy vehicles at the vacant land near the bus stand, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) got height barriers installed at the site on Thursday. They added that the move aims to eliminate the transport mafia.
Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramaniam stated that the height barriers have been installed to tighten the noose around the transport mafia as they used to park and run the buses from the site illegally. (Representative photo)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 12:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To prevent illegal parking of buses and other heavy vehicles at the vacant land near the bus stand, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) got height barriers installed at the site on Thursday.

The officials informed that 40 tourist buses without proper documents were impounded during the inspection conducted by transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on October 3.

They added that the move aims to eliminate the bus mafia. Further, the authorities will also keep a check on the unauthorised parking of buses in the area.

The LIT officials also got complaints regarding some miscreants charging illegal parking fees at the site. The officials put posters there stating that only two, three, and four-wheeler parking is allowed at the site. The vehicles can be parked there for free till the LIT allots the parking contract to a contractor. The posters also state that bus parking is not permitted there.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam stated that the height barriers have been installed to tighten the noose around the transport mafia as they used to park and run the buses from the site illegally.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI quizzes saints over Mahant Narendra Giri’s death

Ludhiana: MLA, councillors raise concern over delayed development projects, missing LED streetlights

E-auction of prime land: Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman files criminal defamation suit against BJP leaders

Ludhiana MC finally initiates road reconstruction project
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP