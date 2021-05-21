Khaki warrior on life support awaits funds for lung transplant

In urgent need for a lung transplant, a 49-year-old cop, who is currently on life support, has been waiting for the last nine days to hear from his own department regarding the provision of funds for the process.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harjinder Singh, who has been with the police department for the last 28 years, had contracted the virus in early April. He managed to recover from the disease but due to post-Covid complications, his lungs were damaged and doctors recommended a transplant.

His brother Harjinder Singh said, “The procedure will cost ₹70 lakh but our family does not have that much money. We have approached the police department for help. They said that they sent my brother’s reports to a panel of doctors who will go through it and recommend the further course of action. But we don’t have much time. Every minute is important for us and more delay could prove fatal.”

“For the lung transplantation procedure, we may have to take my brother to Mumbai or Hyderabad and then wait for a donor. We are feeling helpless,” he added.

The family members of the cop have also met police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, requesting him to speed up the process for fund allocation. The DSP, who was deployed in the securities department of Ludhiana central jail, has also sent a letter to the commissioner through Whatsapp.

Delay causes resentment among fellow cops

The delay in the response from the police department, meanwhile, has caused resentment among his colleagues. Whatsapp groups of the police are being flooded with messages decrying the apathy of the department. One message that has been doing the rounds of Whatsapp, reads, “After the death of an officer of good conduct, the department gives ₹50 lakh as compensation and job to the next of kin. But the department is delaying treatment of an officer whose life can be saved.”

A decorated cop

Harjinder Singh had served as the station house officer of Daresi and Koomkalan, besides being deployed in the chief minister’s security. He has earned DGP commendation disc and a number of appreciation letters from the department for his service.

When contacted, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “The department stands with the DSP. We are arranging funds for his treatment. The department will speed up the process.”

On Thursday, the police commissioner sent a letter to the prison department for approval for treatment of the DSP.