Ludhiana: KL Memorial Club wins boys' district basketball championship
others

Ludhiana: KL Memorial Club wins boys’ district basketball championship

KL Memorial Club won the boys under-19 district basketball championship after beating Guru Nanak Club in the finals by 60-43 at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Players in action during the district basketball championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

KL Memorial Club won the boys under-19 district basketball championship after beating Guru Nanak Club in the finals by 60-43 at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday.

BIS Club bagged the third spot.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ U-19 category, Guru Nanak Club beat Khalsa Club by 57-39 in the finals.

Jai Singh Sandhu, managing director of SPS Hospital, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. He congratulated the winning teams and motivated them to stay fit.

Teja Singh, Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association; Brij Bhushan Goyal, treasurer, District Basketball Association; JP Singh, president, DBA; Vijay Chopra, vice president, along with coaches Davinder Dhindsa, Rajinder Singh, and Saloni were also present.

