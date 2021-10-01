Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Kular elected member of PHDCCI’s managing committee

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) president Gurmeet Singh Kular was elected into PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PHDCCI) managing committee during an event in Delhi on Thursday.

Kular said that PHDCCI was established in 1905 and is a national body which works to promote industry, trade and entrepreneurship. He added that it has around 69,000 members and only 15 are elected into the managing committee.

Congratulating Kular over being elected, industrialists from Ludhiana said that a businessman from the city has been elected as the member of the managing committee after 116 years.

Prominent industrialists like All India Cycle Manufacturers Association president Onkar Singh Pahwa, FICO chairman KK Seth and United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva congratulated Kular.

