Ludhiana: Labourer rapes 4-year-old girl, arrested

Dehlon police arrested a 45-year-old labourer for raping a four-year-old girl at a labour quarter in Alamgir village on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Laxmi Yadav.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the victim’s father. The complainant said his daughter had gone missing while playing outside the house with other children. Meanwhile, his daughter went missing.

He started searching for her and when he went to the room of the accused, he saw him raping his daughter.

He raised the alarm and tried to nab the accused, but he managed to flee.

ASI Sulakhan Singh, investigating officer, said that immediately after receiving a complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 376- A, B (rape on woman under 12 years of age) of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and nabbed the accused.