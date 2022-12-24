Ludhiana lad Nehal picked up by Mumbai Indians

Ludhiana lad Nehal Wadhera has made the city proud as he was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction held on December 23.

Wadhera, 21, came into the limelight after his two recent record-breaking innings. He became the highest ever single-innings scorer at the JP Atray Memorial National One Day Internationals (ODI) Tournament held in September 2021. In this tournament, Nehal scored 171 in a single innings, and surpassed the record which was previously held by the likes of Indian batting ace Shikhar Dhawan.

At the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament held at the GRD Academy Ground in Ludhiana in April, Wadhera scored an impressive 578 runs off 414 balls, breaking the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament. This also earned him a number 3 spot on the list of all-time highest individual scorers in any format of cricket.

In addition to this accomplishment, Wadhera, a left-handed batsman, has also represented the Indian Under-19 team in two Asia Cups held in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Nehal is the first one in his family to play cricket professionally and received his coaching at the Ludhiana District Cricket Association. He completed his graduation from Satish Chander Dhawan Government College.

His residence in Sarabha Nagar is jostling with activities, as relatives and friends are pouring in to congratulate his family. His father, Kamal Wadhera, who is an industrialist, said, “It is a moment of great pride for the city and the state, as Nehal has gotten one step closer to becoming a part of the Indian cricket team.”

Kamal Wadhera said that Nehal first received a call from Mumbai Indians about a month and a half ago and spent two days at trials.

Ten days ago, he was called for trials again, where he got the opportunity to play with Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan again. “As he missed a few tournaments last year, chances of his selection were slim, but he made it on the basis of his talent.”

He said that Nehal started participating in sports at the age of eight and his family is euphoric over his success. “My son wants to represent the country and his selection will help him achieve his goal,” said Kamal.