Ludhiana: LIP president visits kin of farmers allegedly killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Members of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), led by party president MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, visited Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday to participate in the final rites of farmer Gurvinder Singh, 18, who was allegedly killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Bains also met the kin of other farmers, who were allegedly killed in the incident on October 3, and offered their condolences. He said that the union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested, but the police should also book the minister under Section 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code as it was an allegedly planned attack on the farmers.