Ludhiana man accused of raping his step-daughter shoots himself

Facing trial for raping his 14-year-old step-daughter, a farmer fatally shot himself in the chest with a countrymade pistol at Samrala’s Ghulal village on Thursday morning.

Arrested in March 2020, the deceased was bailed out from jail just five days ago. “He was arrested for raping his teenaged step-daughter on the complaint of his wife. After spending one year in jail, he got bail on April 25,” said inspector Kulwant Singh Dhillon, station house officer, Samrala police station.

After his release, he returned to live with his wife and children. On Thursday morning, while they were asleep, he shot himself in the chest using a countrymade pistol. The bullet pierced through his back, killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

His wife informed the village sarpanch four hours after the incident, following which the police were alerted.

The SHO said they had ruled out the woman’s involvement and were investigating where he procured the weapon.

His wife told the police that she had married the farmer six years ago after her divorce. Apart from the teenaged daughter from her first marriage, she had two daughters, aged five and three, with him.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the woman’s statement.