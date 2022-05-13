Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide
others

Ludhiana | Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide

A man was arrested on Friday, three days after his 30-year-old wife ended her life at Karamsar Colony in Ludhiana on Friday
Ludhiana police arrested the accused immediately after lodging an FIR against him and booked him for abetment to suicide. (HT FILE)
Published on May 13, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was arrested on Friday, three days after his 30-year-old wife ended her life at Karamsar Colony on Friday

He had been booked for abetment to suicide based on the statement of the victim’s brother, who is a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. He stated that his sister had married the accused eight years ago and he used to blame and harass her for not being able to conceive. Unable to bear the harassment, his sister ended her life on May 9 by hanging herself, he said.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Tibba police arrested the accused immediately after lodging an FIR against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP