Ludhiana | Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide

A man was arrested on Friday, three days after his 30-year-old wife ended her life at Karamsar Colony on Friday

He had been booked for abetment to suicide based on the statement of the victim’s brother, who is a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. He stated that his sister had married the accused eight years ago and he used to blame and harass her for not being able to conceive. Unable to bear the harassment, his sister ended her life on May 9 by hanging herself, he said.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Tibba police arrested the accused immediately after lodging an FIR against him.