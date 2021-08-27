Ludhiana man arrested for stalking, molesting nursing student

The Jamalpur police arrested a man for molesting a nursing student near Mundian Kalan. The victim was on her way back home from the hospital when the incident took place.

The arrested accused was identified as Jaspreet Singh of Village Ramgarh.

The incident occurred on August 20, but the victim reported the matter to the police on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old victim, a nursing student, stated that the accused was her classmate in school. The woman added that the accused had been stalking her for a long while. When she was returning home from the hospital on August 20, Jaspreet Singh intercepted her way near Mundian Kalan. She said that he forcibly took her to a vacant plot, and molested her.

The accused also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

The victim stated that she was afraid of him therefore, she did not report the matter to the police immediately.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Dalbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him immediately after receiving the complaint. A case was lodged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.