Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana man arrested for stalking, molesting nursing student
others

Ludhiana man arrested for stalking, molesting nursing student

The victim stated that the accused was her classmate in school and had been stalking her for a long time
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The victim was on her way back home from the hospital when the incident took place. (Representative photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Jamalpur police arrested a man for molesting a nursing student near Mundian Kalan. The victim was on her way back home from the hospital when the incident took place.

The arrested accused was identified as Jaspreet Singh of Village Ramgarh.

The incident occurred on August 20, but the victim reported the matter to the police on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old victim, a nursing student, stated that the accused was her classmate in school. The woman added that the accused had been stalking her for a long while. When she was returning home from the hospital on August 20, Jaspreet Singh intercepted her way near Mundian Kalan. She said that he forcibly took her to a vacant plot, and molested her.

The accused also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

The victim stated that she was afraid of him therefore, she did not report the matter to the police immediately.

RELATED STORIES

Assistant sub-inspector of police Dalbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him immediately after receiving the complaint. A case was lodged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former JJP Karnal dist chief joins Congress

Meham DSP suspended for allowing unauthorised access of visitors to Ram Rahim

Who stands to gain with single-member ward systems in PMC, PCMC

NGO, Kirloskar Vasundhara launch project with schools to revive Ram nadi
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP