Ludhiana man duped of 99K

A resident of Uttar Pradesh was booked on Thursday for duping a city resident out of ₹99,000 around nine months on the pretext of verifying his credit card.

The accused has been identified as Munna Hussain of Bareilly.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Manjot Singh, 30, of Subhash Nagar. He said that he received a call from a man who introduced himself as an employee of State Bank of India’s Civil Lines Branch. The caller claimed that he wanted to verify Manjot’s credit card and asked him to share the OTP he received on his phone.

As Manjot shared the OTP, ₹99,000 was withdrawn from his account. He filed the complaint on August 4, 2021.

Following investigation, a cheating case has been registered against Hussain at Division Number 8 police station.