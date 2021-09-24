Ludhiana: Man hacked to death, police suspect wife’s hand

A day after the body of a missing man was found near Lohara Bridge, Sidhwan Canal, the post mortem report revealed that he was hacked to death with sharp weapons.

The board of three doctors that conducted a postmortem on the body found injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons on his throat, stomach, face, and hands. The police are waiting for a detailed report to lodge an FIR.

The deceased was identified as Ram Lagan, 30, of Uttar Pradesh. He was living in Pratap Nagar, Dholewal, with his family.

According to the wife of the deceased, he had left the house on Monday and never returned. She filed a missing report with Division Number 6 police on Tuesday. The police asked her to get a picture of her husband, following which she didn’t return to the police station.

Wife claims to have seen deceased in dream

Later, the woman allegedly found her husband’s body near Lohara Canal Bridge and informed the police. On being inquired how she came to know about the location of her husband’s body, she said he had told her about it in her dream.

The police are suspecting her role in the murder and have initiated an investigation.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the cops will solve the case soon.