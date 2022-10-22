Ludhiana | Man held for attacking patients, staff at Jagraon civil hospital

Police on Friday arrested a man who had allegedly attacked staff members and patients at the Jagraon civil hospital in an inebriated state on Thursday night.

The accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh of Jalandhar, also broke windowpanes and tried to damage an oxygen cylinder. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

Jaspreet was booked based on the statement of medical officer Amandeep Kaur.

Dr Akhil Sarin, President of Punjab Civil Medical Service Association (PCMSA), said, ‘’PCMSA strictly follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against doctors and all such cases will be dealt with strictly. If police do not take appropriate action, we will have to decide on a course of action.”

A case has been registered under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.