Ludhiana man kills wife in cold blood, then informs police

A 60-year-old truck driver allegedly murdered his wife with a knife in Kailash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal on Thursday afternoon and then informed her relatives and police on his own.

Cops arrested the accused from the spot and also recovered the murder weapon. The accused had allegedly bought the knife just a day before the crime.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, 60, of Kailash Nagar. According to the police, the accused is an acute drinker and used to frequently thrash his wife Jaswinder Kaur, 55, in an inebriated condition.

The victim’s nephew, Sanjiv Kumar, said the accused rang him up around 3pm and told him that he had killed Jaswinder and also informed the police.

“I, along with my family members, rushed to the spot and saw my aunt’s body lying in a pool of blood and her husband sitting near it. Within a few minutes, police also reached the spot and arrested him,” said the nephew.

“Ramesh Kumar was a truck driver but had stopped working some time ago. My aunt earned a meager living by working as a domestic help, and sometimes at hosiery factories, but Ramesh used to beat her up for money to buy liquor,” he added.

Cold-blooded murder

Police said that blood was smeared all around the crime spot, which suggested that the victim had struggled for life after the attack. The accused had slit her throat and hit her on the face, stomach and chest. Four fingers of her left hand were also chopped off, the police added.

The couple has three children –two sons and a daughter. While the daughter is married, one of the sons is working in Qatar. The other son is a carpenter.

As per information, the second son had left to live at a rented accommodation about a month ago as he was fed up with his father’s behaviour.

Basti Jodhewal station house officer (SHO), inspector Goldy Virdi said the accused has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The victim’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, he added.

Woman had suspected

accused might kill her

The victim had reportedly called up her brother a day before the gruesome incident and told him that her husband had bought a big knife and she feared he may kill her with it. “We had pacified her and told her that he won’t harm her. My father had also promised my aunt that we would talk to Ramesh. But before we could visit him, he killed her,” said the victim’s nephew.

He added that though Ramesh used to frequently beat up Jaswinder, he had turned more violent in the last 10 days.