Ludhiana man murders wife after spat over her affair

Ludhiana A 40-year-old parking contractor has been arrested for murdering his wife by hanging her from a ceiling fan at their house in Salem Tabri on Tuesday evening. Police claim that the victim, Neeru, 35, was having an affair, even as the couple had been married for 15 years.

On Tuesday, she had been brought back to her husband’s house by her parents, after eloping with her lover.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP north) Gurbinder Singh said the incident occurred at about 4.30pm, but the police came to know about it only in late evening, after the accused’s driver spoke about the incident to his friend, who informed the police.

The ACP added that this was the second marriage of Neeru, who had a son from her first marriage, while it was the first marriage of the accused, Raja Sekhon.

“After Neeru’s parents left, the argument got out of hand and Neeru made a loop of a piece of cloth and tied its one end to a ceiling fan. She wrapped the loop around her neck and threatened to end her life. Raja has confessed that in a fit of rage, he kicked out the stool from under her feet, causing her to hang. This killed her,” the ACP added. A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against Raja.