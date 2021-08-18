Ludhiana: Man poses as patwari, extorts money; arrested

A man was held for impersonating as a patwari and extorting money from a Khanna resident.

The accused was identified as Manjinder Singh Grewal of Basant Nagar of Khanna.

Complainant Makhan Singh of Bhairo Munna village of Koomkalan stated that the accused, posing as a patwari, called him on August 15 and told him that the work of laying of the Amritsar-Delhi petroleum gas pipeline was on and it would pass from under his plot near the national highway in Doraha, following which the government will acquire it.

The accused offered to help him by filing a report in his favour and demanded ₹1 lakh for the same. Makhan paid him ₹10,000 in advance. The accused had also handed over a notice regarding land acquisition to him, on finding out that it was fake, Makhan complained to the police.

Head constable Surinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that Makhan Singh approached police with the complaint and a fake notice handed over by the accused.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code against him.