Ludhiana man rapes minor girl on pretext of marriage
others

Ludhiana man rapes minor girl on pretext of marriage

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The accused, who’s a married man, kidnapped his neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage and raped her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 32-year-old married man kidnapped his neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage and raped her for three days.

The victim filed a complaint on Monday, following which the police lodged an FIR against the accused.

The victim stated that she used to visit her neighbour’s house and had befriended the accused. On September 26, he abducted her on the pretext of marriage. The accused took her to a room where he raped her for three days. On September 29, he dropped the victim near her house and fled. After reaching home, the complainant told her parents about the incident and filed a complaint after a few days.

ASI Radhey Shyam, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to nab the accused.

