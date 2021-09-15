Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC demolishes illegal sheds in Model Town extension area
Ludhiana MC demolishes illegal sheds in Model Town extension area

The shopkeepers submitted a complaint with MTP SS Bindra against the building branch officials who conducted the demolition drive
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The shopkeepers accused the MC officials of adopting a pick and choose policy and rued that they were not even allowed to pick up their belongings before the drive commenced. (Representative photo)

The municipal corporation (MC) demolished illegal sheds installed outside four shops in the market near New Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension amid resistance shown by the shopkeepers on Tuesday.

The shopkeepers accused the MC officials of adopting a pick and choose policy and rued that they were not even allowed to pick up their belongings before the drive commenced.

They also submitted a complaint with the municipal town planner (MTP) SS Bindra against the building branch officials who conducted the demolition drive. The MC officials stated that the shopkeepers had failed to remove the sheds despite notice issued in the past.

Maninder Singh Makkar, one of the shopkeepers, said,” Another shopkeeper from the market had submitted a complaint against us with the MC. While the MC removed our sheds, no action was taken against him. He has also encroached upon the area outside his shops by keeping a car on display there. If action has to be taken, it should be taken against all.”

Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the illegal sheds were razed on Tuesday as the owners had failed to remove them despite notice. When questioned about the allegations levelled by the shopkeepers, Bedi said that he will seek a report from the building branch officials who conducted the drive.

Meanwhile, the building branch team also demolished two under-construction illegal commercial buildings near Tirkona Park in Model Town Extension and Pakhowal Road.

