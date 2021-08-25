Ludhiana MC employees’ union seeks promotion of Class IV staffers

Ruing excessive burden on the officials due to around 400 posts of clerks lying vacant in the Municipal Corporation (MC), the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee has sought the promotion of eligible Class IV employees to clerks.

The members submitted a memorandum regarding the same with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.

They rued that workload and stress are taking a toll on officials’ health, due to which they are trying to get a posting at some other MC in the state. The public also faces harassment as the work gets delayed, they added.

Association chairman Ashwani Sahota said that the MC should either recruit more clerks or promote the educated Class IV employees to the post of clerks to fill the vacancies.

Further, they also demanded that the MC expedite the process of providing jobs to the kin of the deceased contractual employees on compassionate grounds.

The mayor said that MC is already in talks with the local bodies department to recruit staff.

The union’s demand regarding the promotion of Class IV employees will also be taken up at the state level, he added,

‘Roll back MC secy’s transfer orders’

The association also sought the rollback of transfer orders of MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon.

Earlier on August 9, the association members said that the abrupt transfer was a ‘punishment posting’ for Sekhon, who had tightened the noose around the plastic industry after the mayor announced a complete ban on plastic bags in the city from August 1.

Sekhon was transferred to MC Abohar on August 6.