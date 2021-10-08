Ludhiana MC finally initiates road reconstruction project

After six months of shopkeepers raising hue and cry over the pathetic condition of the stretch of Old GT Road from Rekhi Cinema Chowk to Clock Tower, the municipal corporation (MC) has finally initiated the reconstruction project on Wednesday night.

A major portion of the road was constructed overnight, while the remaining work is expected to be completed on Thursday night. The officials stated that it was difficult to construct the road during the day as it is one of the busiest in the city.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra and area councillor Rakesh Prashar met the area shopkeeper on Wednesday night and got the work initiated.

The road portion was dug in May for laying of storm sewer lines and shopkeepers have been slamming the MC for delaying the reconstruction project, due to which the shopkeepers and commuters were facing a harrowing time.

Apart from commuters being harried by the potholes, dust arising from them was also troubling the shopkeepers.

A section of shopkeepers also staged a protest against the civic body in the area on Tuesday. Different shopkeeper associations had submitted separate memorandums with MC officials in the last two days slamming the MC for not commencing the work even after the monsoons were over.

Prashar said the issue of severe waterlogging, which was witnessed in the area during the monsoons, was resolved by laying of storm sewer lines. The road reconstruction work was delayed due to the monsoon.

“Majority portion of the road is constructed and the work will be completed by Thursday night,” said Prashar.

One of the shopkeepers, Chanderkant Chadda, stated that even though the MC had delayed the work, it was a major relief for the shopkeepers and commuters. The MC should keep a check on the quality of work, he added.