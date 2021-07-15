Ludhiana MC gears up to prevent water logging during monsoon

The municipal corporation (MC) officials are taking various measures to prevent water logging during monsoon.

Apart from deploying machinery and staff for continuous cleaning of Buddha Nullah, the civic body has identified seven vulnerable points of the nullah from where it overflows every year. They include New Kundanpuri, Shivpuri, Madhopuri, Gandhi Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Fish market at Tajpur road, and near Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP).

The civic body has also identified 172 low lying points including, those in Haibowal, Shivpuri, Transport Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Chaura Bazar, Sekhewal, Dhoka Mohalla, Cycle market at Gill Road, Partap Chowk to Dholewal Chowk, Giaspura, Daba Road, Panj Peer Road, New Kundanpuri, Damoria Bridge, CRPF Colony in Dugri, etc.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said,” Staff will be deployed at these points during the rainy season to expedite the process of draining out the rainwater. Sandbags have also been arranged to prevent the nullah from overflowing.”

The officials stated that the civic body has also ensured that the drains that go through the interior parts of the city including, Haibowal, Domoria bridge, Chaura Bazar, Dholewal chowk, among other areas, and drain out into the Buddha Nullah, have been cleaned.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The sewer lines and road gullies are being cleaned. Storm sewers have also been installed at a few sites including, the Clock Tower area. I had inspected the ongoing work of cleaning of Buddha Nullah for the second time this season on July 10.”

24/7 flood control room established in Daresi area

The district administration has set up a 24/7 flood control room (0161-2749120) in the Daresi area to deal with the menace of water logging. Sabharwal said upon receiving a complaint, the staff will promptly reach the spot.

Ongoing projects might cause trouble: Residents

The residents are apprehensive about the tall claims being made by the MC.

They rued that the ongoing projects of installation of sewer lines near Lakkar Bazar Chowk, and cleaning of sewer lines in different parts of the city, will leave them a harried lot during the rainy season.

Former councillor Parminder Mehta said, “The MC had earlier dug up the road from Rekhi Cinema Chowk to Clock Tower for laying of storm sewer lines. It failed to level and repair the patch after the work was done owing to which the potholed road might lead to accidents.”

Now, they have dug up the road near Lakkar Bazar chowk for laying sewer lines when the monsoon has already arrived, this too poses risk to the commuters, he added.

Area councillor Rakesh Prashar said the storm lines have already been installed near the Clock Tower area.

“The work of laying sewer lines near Lakkar Bazar Chowk will be completed in a day or two. The projects were taken up so that residents don’t face any trouble due to water logging during monsoon season,” he added.

Meanwhile, Surinder Kaur Manna, councillor of ward number 54, stated that the MC is working to clean the sewer lines but this should have been done before the monsoon.

Water logging was witnessed for a short period in areas including Abdullapur Basti, and Chandigarh Road after the city received 25.2 mm of rainfall on Monday.